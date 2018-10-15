Trees downed, properties damaged, power outages reported in La Cañada during morning windstorm

High winds blew through La Cañada Flintridge and neighboring foothill communities Monday morning, taking down some trees, damaging properties and causing power outages, according to a city official.
Patrick DeChellis, La Cañada Flintridge’s director of public works, said in an email that desktops in City Hall were without internet service this morning due to an outage and that only those city staffers with smartphones could access the Web.
A public works staffer was dispatched to survey the public works infrastructure throughout the community for damage, which will be reported as it becomes available. A list of private property damages is being compiled by the city’s planning department, according to DeChellis.
According to La Cañada High School 7/8 Principal Jarrett Gold, power went out at the campus at 11:55 a.m. Monday. Parents were notified of the outage, but classes were not dismissed for the day.
“Still no power,” Gold wrote at 1:40 p.m., in response to a reporter’s email, “but we are ‘powering’ through it. Staff is still teaching and students are in good spirits.”