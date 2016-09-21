Youth rides bike down West Coast for research

Neither rain, nor headwinds, nor hilly terrain deterred Ivan Schmidt from his mission to cycle from Canada to Mexico this summer, an 1,800-mile ride to raise funds for rheumatoid arthritis research.

Schmidt, 16 and a junior at Flintridge Prep, was inspired to take on the challenge by his grandmother, who suffered from the disease for many years. He was accompanied on the trip by his father, Mark Schmidt, according to a news release by the nonprofit Arthritis National Research Foundation, which received the $2,500 Ivan raised during the ride.

"This trip taught me to appreciate being healthy and able to exercise like this," Ivan stated in the release. "Every morning I'd wake up very sore, but I was still able to get up and bike, something that many people, such as those with arthritis, cannot do."

The Schmidts' trip got underway on July 6 at Peace Arch Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and concluded Aug. 7 when they arrived in Mexico. Their route included the Oregon coastline, San Francisco and Big Sur. Along the way they were accompanied for stretches of their ride by Ivan's 80-year-old grandfather, a cousin and an aunt.

On Sept. 8, Ivan was feted at the offices of the Arthritis National Research Foundation, with officials there presenting him with a large poster-type check in commemoration of his gift.

"We are so inspired by Ivan and his accomplishments," stated Derek Belisle, the foundation's marketing director. "People like Ivan ensure that researchers can continue working to cure arthritis. We were thrilled to be able to thank him and celebrate his accomplishment."

