Youth Council applications open

The city of La Cañada Flintridge is seeking civic-minded high school students ages 14 to 19 to represent the community's young people by serving a term on the Youth Council, which will have four vacancies as of May 31 of this year.

The nine-member panel meets regularly at 3:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in City Council Chambers at City Hall. There, council members discuss issues and plan activities pertaining to issues relevant to area youth.

Applications to fill the vacancies, available at the city clerk's office, will be accepted by the city clerk until 5 p.m. on March 31. Interviews are scheduled to take place in April and May, with appointment selection anticipated to take place at the May 16 meeting of the La Cañada Flintridge City Council.

For more information, contact City Clerk Tania Moreno at (818) 790-8880.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine