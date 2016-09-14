Local seniors vie for national merit scholarships

Twenty-five area high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program, it was announced Tuesday, and are eligible to continue in the competition for the scholarships that will be awarded next spring.

La Cañada High School students on the list include Sarah S. Bhaskaran, Olivia K. Cwik, Michael Linde, Christopher Morillo, Daniel S. Oh, Jenny Wang, Jennifer Y. Yoon, Albert J. Zhai and Alexander Zhao.

Representing St. Francis High School as a semifinalist is Adrian F. Ballard. At Flintridge Prep those named to the list include Mateo Abascal, Ankur Jain, Dylan Z. Kwang, Michael J. Maloney, Laura E. Ratliff and Carolyn M. Shyong.

Crescenta Valley High School seniors named scholarship finalists are Brendan Caver, Sara Y. Choi, William Chung, Jocelyn E. Gould, Samantha C. Gould, Yeran Lee, Jason Park and John K. Woo. At nearby Clark Magnet School, Bhavin T. Shah made the list.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci