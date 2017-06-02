La Cañada residents intervene to help mother bear defend cub from circling coyotes

Animal Control officers and deputies of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the 4900 block of Alta Canyada Road Friday morning, after residents witnessed two coyotes pursuing a mother bear and her possibly newborn cub into a narrow canyon area.

Diane Farr, who lives near the juncture of Alta Canyada and Louise Drive, said she was alerted to the scene after hearing a deep, sustained groaning noise outside that she thought might have been coming from a sick or injured deer.

“It was the most absurd sound you ever heard,” she said. “It was moaning and guttural.”

Photo by Sara Cardine Los Angeles County Sheriff's units and animal control responded to the scene where two coyotes were seen pursuing a mother bear and her possibly newborn cub Friday morning in La Cañada Flintridge. Los Angeles County Sheriff's units and animal control responded to the scene where two coyotes were seen pursuing a mother bear and her possibly newborn cub Friday morning in La Cañada Flintridge. (Photo by Sara Cardine)

As it turned out, behind Farr’s house, situated over a steep canyon separating Alta Canyada Road from Terracita Lane, a very thin female bear was trying to fend off two coyotes from approaching a very small bear cub.

The cub, she added, was so small its gait appeared to be more like a series of hops than actual walking.

“With the coyotes circling the cub, there was no way she could move — she was just trapped in there,” Farr said of the mother bear. “All she could do was keep the coyotes back.”

Farr’s neighbor called the sheriff’s station while she and others attempted to ward off the coyotes with garden hoses and small rocks. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to redirect the bear and her cub to a wider part of the canyon that provided egress.

Farr said the entire scene lasted for about an hour. After the deputies’ arrival, she said she could hear the same moaning sound from a place farther down from where she’d seen it, indicating the mom and cub had moved to an area that allowed them greater options for mobility.

