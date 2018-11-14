CHP pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in LCF with 3 arrests

Three males, two adults and one juvenile, were arrested in La Cañada Flintridge on Nov. 5 after officers with the California Highway Patrol pursued them in a stolen car and apprehended them at the juncture of Commonwealth Avenue and Wiladonda Drive.
A call for assistance from CHP to nearby Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station came in sometime around midnight Nov. 4-5, according to Watch Commander Lt. DeMarkus Smith. At least one helicopter was called in to aid in the pursuit, flying low over residential streets near Commonwealth and Angeles Crest.
“There was a containment and three males were arrested. We assisted, but we didn’t make the arrests,” Smith said Friday.
Officer Ryan Bejar, a spokesman for CHP’s Altadena Station, confirmed a 2012 Toyota Corolla was spotted driving erratically in westbound lanes of the Foothill (210) Freeway east of Angeles Crest Highway. The vehicle was weaving inside its lane and driving on the right shoulder at fluctuating speeds.
When a CHP officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle exited at Angeles Crest and fled. The Corolla was eventually identified as stolen, and the driver and passengers apprehended.
Cameron Perry, 19, of Van Nuys, 18-year-old Los Angeles resident Lesley Taylor Bailey and a 16-year-old male from Van Nuys were arrested.
The juvenile’s name is not being released as he is a minor. Bejar said the teenager was cited and released, while the other two suspects were booked at Men’s Central Jail on stolen vehicle charges.
The vehicle was registered to an address in the city of Los Angeles, according to Bejar.