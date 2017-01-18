La Cañada Flintridge City Council approves grant reallocation

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council approved Tuesday the continuance of two ongoing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs, designed to help fund residential rehabilitation projects and sewer connections for low-income residents — but with one significant shift.

Previously, the funding received by the city through the federal Housing and Community Development Act was split equally between the home rehab and sewer connection programs, according to senior management analyst Lisa Brancheau. But in recent years, the sewer assistance program has drawn fewer and fewer applicants.

"The sewer connection program is waning a little," Brancheau told council members. "Staff believes it's because a lot of people are hooking up and they're complying with the city's requirement (to connect to the sewer system)."

To prevent an imbalance between available resources and community need, staff suggested dedicating 70% of next fiscal year's anticipated $58,214 funding to residential rehabilitation, and 30% to aid with sewer connections.

Council members agreed, voting unanimously to continue the program with the suggested changes.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine