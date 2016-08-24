Homicide detectives investigating possible human remains found in Angeles National Forest

On Wednesday morning, homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about the discovery of possible human remains discovered in the Angeles National Forest.

According to an advisory alert released just before 11 a.m., the remains were found near Angeles Crest Highway's mile marker 41.69, between Upper Big Tujunga Road and Badger Gap, about 16 miles north of La Cañada Flintridge. No further information about the victim was available at press time.

Lt. Randy Tuinstra, watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station, said a Caltrans employee working in the vicinity on Tuesday afternoon reported seeing tire marks and called his employers to report it.

"[The worker] saw skid marks that looked like they were going off the side," Tuinstra said, adding that Montrose Search and Rescue responded to Tuesday's call.

Rescuers located a vehicle, but it was empty, Tuinstra added. It's still unclear whether the separate discoveries of the vehicle and the possible remains are related.

The incident is currently being investigated by the sheriff's Homicide Department, which also handles potential missing persons cases throughout Los Angeles County, as well as the Coroner's Office, the watch commander reported.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine