Elderly man's body found in Angeles National Forest

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of an elderly male whose body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Thursday.

At around 12:49 p.m., detectives responded to Angeles Forest Highway’s Mile Marker 18.87, where a passerby had reportedly discovered a body about 30 feet off the road, according to a sheriff’s department release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ed Winter, assistant chief of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said Friday that while the man possessed some form of identification, his name could not be released pending family notification.

The cause of death is currently being investigated, Winter said, offering no information about an apparent cause.

Angeles Forest Highway runs through the San Gabriel Mountains and connects the Los Angeles basin to the Anelope Valley. It junctures with Angeles Crest Highway at that thoroughfare’s Mile Marker 33.80.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine