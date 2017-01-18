Sheriff's officials see a decline in burglaries in 2016

Despite a rash of residential burglaries last month, there were 40% fewer home break-ins overall in La Cañada in 2016 compared to the previous year's figures, while fire officials responded to 12 structure fires last year, which caused a combined $293,000 in property loss and $91,500 in content loss.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Chief Greg Hisel and Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station Capt. Bill Song delivered presentations Tuesday to the La Cañada Flintridge City Council on department activities for the month of December and 2016 at large.

Song told council members while the city saw fewer residential burglaries in 2016, the number of commercial and "other structure" burglaries rose 30% from 2015. Part 1 crimes, which include homicide, rape, robbery and burglaries, were up 3% from last year.

"We had a 10% decrease from last year to this year in all burglaries, still a significant reduction," Song said.

Hisel reported that while the number of structure fires increased in 2016, the total of 1,447 calls local crews responded to were on par with last year's 1,453 calls. Among those incidents, there were 37 auto collisions, 28 injuries requiring a paramedic response, 22 sick calls and 13 reports of chest pain.

Looking ahead, Hisel warned residents of three storms forecast to hit La Cañada between Wednesday evening and Monday, expected to bring several inches of rainfall. Sand bags and sand are available at Fire Station No. 82, 352 Foothill Blvd., and Fire Station No. 19, 1729 Foothill Blvd.

Bags and sand are also available at Mayor's Discovery Park, 1800 Foothill Blvd., and off Ocean View Boulevard, according to Public Works Director Edward Hitti.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine