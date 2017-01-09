Meet your La Cañada Flintridge City Council candidates
On March 7, La Cañada Flintridge voters will go to the polls to fill two open seats on the City Council.
Three locals are vying for the positions: Current Mayor and former Planning Commissioner Jon Curtis, Keith Eich, vice president of online tech company LegalZoom, and incumbent Councilman Dave Spence.
All three agreed to answer a series of questions focusing on local issues in advance of a Feb. 8 candidates forum to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Flintridge Preparatory School.
Their responses, along with brief biographical backgrounds, are below.
-
2017 La Cañada Flintridge City Council candidates
La Cañada Flintridge City Council candidates Jon Curtis, Keith Eich and Dave Spence.
-
Incumbent Jon Curtis, running for reelection, sees waste haulers as a pressing issue in La Cañada
Jon Curtis, an attorney and a principal at the Los Angeles-based California Golden Fund, first came to the city council in 2013 after serving five years on La Cañada's Planning Commission. Since then, he has been involved in several local and regional efforts, including advocacy against a 710 Freeway...
-
Keith Eich promises a new perspective if elected to LCF City Council
Keith Eich is a newcomer to local politics, having moved to La Cañada from Sherman Oaks in 2014 with wife Lisa. Today, the 37-year-old father of three believes he could bring a fresh perspective to the City Council and serve as a voice for young families. In addition to working as vice president...
-
Dave Spence touts experience in run for reelection to La Cañada City Council
Dave Spence has served on the City Council for the past 24 years, having been elected and appointed mayor an unprecedented six times. Before that, he served a four-year term on the Public Safety Commission, which he was appointed to in 1988. Spence, 80, believes his local involvement and experience...