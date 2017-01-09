Meet your La Cañada Flintridge City Council candidates

On March 7, La Cañada Flintridge voters will go to the polls to fill two open seats on the City Council.

Three locals are vying for the positions: Current Mayor and former Planning Commissioner Jon Curtis, Keith Eich, vice president of online tech company LegalZoom, and incumbent Councilman Dave Spence.

All three agreed to answer a series of questions focusing on local issues in advance of a Feb. 8 candidates forum to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Flintridge Preparatory School.

Their responses, along with brief biographical backgrounds, are below.