Nominations sought for La Cañadan of the Year

Community members are invited to nominate a deserving individual for the annual La Cañadan of the Year award to be presented during a spring luncheon hosted by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada.

The club has sponsored the award since the early 1950s, recognizing each year a person who has "demonstrated strong evidence of 'giving back' and exemplary commitment to the community," according to a statement released Monday by the organization.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 3. Nomination forms can be found online at www.lacanadakiwanis.org/Page/20046. They can also be found at the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce office, 4529 Angeles Crest Highway, Suite 102; La Cañada Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave.; or City Hall, 1327 Foothill Blvd.

The La Cañadan of the Year luncheon will be held April 26 in Van de Kamp Hall at Descanso Gardens and will be open to the public. To learn more about the search for this year's honoree, contact Tyler Wright at twright@ymcafoothills.org or at (818) 790-0123.

