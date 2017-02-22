State report rates La Cañada Unified near top

According to the initial findings of a new accountability report released Wednesday by the California Department of Education, La Cañada Unified School District continues to be a top-performing school district, even when additional considerations such as attendance, suspension and graduation rates are factored in.

The California Accountability Model attempts to replace the former Academic Performance Index (API), which assigned schools and districts a score ranging between 200 and 1,000 solely for students' performance on academic tests.

The new system assigns a status ranging from "very low" to "very high" as measured against a school or district's overall performance increases or decreases over time in seven indicator categories.

A Dashboard profile was also released for each of the four schools in the district, showing individual school site progress in the indicator categories. The California Accountability Dashboard will be released to the public in mid-March. Information will be available for every public school and district in the state. More information is available at www.cde.ca.gov/ta/ac/cm/.

