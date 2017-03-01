Petitioners ask to delay Sagebrush decision

A decision from the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization on a petition calling for a transfer of homes in La Cañada's "Sagebrush" territory away from Glendale Unified School District boundaries and into La Cañada Unified has been postponed at the petitioners' request.

Anticipated for possible discussion at the committee's next regular meeting on Wednesday, the item has been moved to allow for further consideration, according to Tom Smith, chair of petitioning group UniteLCF.

"We have taken this step to facilitate the ongoing analysis of our transfer petition by the County Committee and the two school districts," Smith, chair of UniteLCF, said in a statement issued Wednesday. Smith said group members expect to appear before the county committee sometime during its next scheduled meeting, set to take place April 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the Los Angeles County Office of Education's Education Center Board Room, 9300 Imperial Highway, Downey.

For more about the efforts of UniteLCF, and for further updates, visit www.unitelcf.wordpress.com.

