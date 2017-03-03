Driver allegedly attempted to run over man following confrontation at grocery store, sheriff says

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies filed a report of assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, after a confrontation between two customers at the Sprouts Farmers Market in La Cañada led to one allegedly attempting to hit the other with her vehicle, according to officials.

Lt. Randy Tuinstra, a watch commander for the station, said Thursday the male victim reported to deputies he was shopping at Sprouts at around 12:15 p.m. when a female shopper confronted him near the exit.

“She walked up to him and yelled, ‘Where I’m from, we don’t ignore beggars,’ threw three quarters at him and left the market,” Tuinstra said.

According to the sheriff’s report of the incident, the man followed the woman out of the store in an attempt to find out why she was angry with him. He saw her getting into a Toyota Prius and approached her.

“As he got close enough to her car she accelerated forward, heading for him,” Tuinstra said. “Fearing for his safety, he jumped out of the way.”

The man told deputies he believed the woman would have struck him with her vehicle had he not gotten out of the way, which was why the incident was categorized as an assault with a deadly weapon, the watch commander said.

