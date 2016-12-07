Portantino sworn in as state senator

In a special ceremony Monday at Sacramento's State Legislature, La Cañada Flintridge resident and former City Councilman Anthony Portantino was sworn in as state senator for California's 25th District.

Wasting no time, Portantino introduced or reintroduced three bills he hopes will be legislative priorities in coming months, including SB 25, which aims to create a comprehensive K-14 education model, and SB 24, an update of the Political Reform Act that asks for more accurate financial disclosure requirements for elected representatives.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Another bill, SB 23, would extend funding for a decade California's Umbilical Blood Collection program. The program was initially created by Portantino in the Assembly, but its funding is set to sunset next year.

"I'm honored to join the California state Senate and appreciate the many friends who helped me get here," the senator said in a statement. "I'm excited to be in a position to work on issues that are important to my district."

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine