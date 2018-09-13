The future is closer than we think

Governments are often too late when it comes to planning for emerging technologies. This causes additional problems that are totally unnecessary, and it can be hard for regulations to catch up. How will we need to change our roads? What about our old freeway systems? How many people will these cars hold? How can we best incorporate them into our existing mass transit systems? What about people who still want to operate their own vehicles? There is a seemingly endless list of questions. This is exactly why now is the time for all of us, together, to start to decide how this technology should be used and what the ground rules should be.