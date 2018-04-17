Open invitation to learn about 2 local religion-based youth groups

Trail Life and American Heritage Girls are hosting an ice cream social on Monday, April 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 4413 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta. This will give the community an opportunity to get to know us. We are a Christ-centered group serving ages 5 to 18 years old. Booth troops meet at the same location. This is very convenient for families with multiple children. Our meetings take place on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., September through May.