Open invitation to learn about 2 local religion-based youth groups

Trail Life and American Heritage Girls are hosting an ice cream social on Monday, April 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 4413 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta. This will give the community an opportunity to get to know us. We are a Christ-centered group serving ages 5 to 18 years old. Booth troops meet at the same location. This is very convenient for families with multiple children. Our meetings take place on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., September through May.
Trail Life USA is an outdoor adventure, leadership and character-building program for boys. Our mission is to "Guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others and enjoy outdoor adventure."
American Heritage Girls is a character-development organization for young women. We offer girl leadership, life skill enhancement, confidence building, spiritual development, etc. Our mission statement is "Building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country." Please join us for a fun time on April 23.
Denise Soto
La Cañada Flintridge