The Focused Student: Screen time and learning

Disturbed biorhythms from the screen lights affect sleep patterns by limiting melatonin levels. As a result, the normal sleep pattern is disrupted and essential deep sleep is foregone. Even with sufficient hours, your student will awake feeling tired. Giving a student an extra half hour or hour to sleep is negated if they are on a screen doing homework, playing video games or texting friends before going to bed. The brain doesn't work well when tired, and less learning takes place. Studies show that poor sleep from video games, texting or even watching TV late at night results in poor cognitive function the next day, manifesting as poor memory, less attentiveness and moodiness. Test scores go down.