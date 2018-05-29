The Focused Student: Graduation — one of our greatest rites of passage

Not to make a great event a grind, but sometime around graduation is a great time to sit down with your student and acknowledge all that has been accomplished. He or she has completed 12 years of schooling and learned not only academic topics but also social skills, work skills, habits and attitudes that will serve a lifetime. That's a lot. The advances and increases are small on a day-by-day basis, but when you step back a bit and take a look, you can see the full arc of achievement. Praise and celebrate it. There is a lot to praise and celebrate for every student.