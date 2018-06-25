The Focused Student: Why summer school?

One of the primary reasons students take summer classes is for the opportunity to explore skills and interests that can’t be accommodated in the regular school year. Summer is for experimentation and discovery. Students in elementary or junior high school in particular can choose courses that are of interest rather than something they must take. And the exploration can take place in many places besides “school.” In our area, it could be a class at the L.A. Zoo, Armory Art Center, Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, Descanso Gardens, or one of many sport camps. There are remarkable opportunities available throughout the Los Angeles region.