The Focused Student: The complex challenge of emotional safety

And then there are a student’s peers. Childhood alliances and allegiances can shift on a moment’s notice, and no child wants to be the outsider. Every child wants friends and peer approval, and it is sometimes sought at the expense of children who are vulnerable because they are shy, handicapped, socially awkward, bookish, foreign born, or in some other way “different.” Social media has multiplied this schoolyard problem a hundred times over, creating the ability to spread rumors, gossip, criticism and ridicule around the school (or around the world) in an instant. Add to that the immaturity of the young brain and you have a recipe for disaster. Educating children about the use of social media is extremely important. Social media has become the strong arm medium of bullies everywhere (adult and child). It can be set up to pick on and isolate individuals.