The Focused Student: School safety starts at home

Third, walk the talk. Parents must lead by example. Kids are quick to notice discrepancies between what you say and what you do. If we expect our sons and daughters to develop good values, we must live by these values. If we don’t want our children to be mean, we too must be kind to others. If we don’t want them to be a bully or be bullied, we need to not bully family, friends or colleagues. But beyond not doing what’s wrong, we must also model what is right; how to be kind and compassionate, how to speak respectfully even in disagreement, how to consider the wants and needs and feelings of others, whether in person or online.