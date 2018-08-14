Famed ode springs to mind as he flees the rising summer sun

At this time of year when the light mornings summon all true hikers to lace up their boots early and get moving, it is already full daylight for the usual 6 a.m. start at the Angeles National Forest fire station on Angeles Crest Highway. But our local mountains are so steep — among the steepest in the U.S. — that though the sun is up, it is hidden behind Brown Mountain. (Did you know it was named for the legendary abolitionist family who inspired the song “John Brown’s Body” and whose son Owen is buried nearby?) The full moon is still visible high in the sky.