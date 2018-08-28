Laps across the shallow end far less absorbing than forest hikes

So I have taken to going in every day just before dinner when the sun has lost some of its intensity. Now, being as ancient as I am and vulnerable to a host of calamities, and often with no one else in the house at the time to come to the rescue, and given my pathetic skills, I decided to face the derision and instead of swimming up and down the pool like all other mortals I — please don’t tell anyone — swim across it at the shallow end.