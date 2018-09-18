Clean conscience, yet left feeling grimy in scamming attempt

I received one of those emails, written to make you feel very lonely. It got right to it: “xxxxx is your password.” (Yes, it was mine, all right.) “You don’t know me but I know you very well and you must be wondering why you are receiving this mail, correct?” (You bet I was.) “I actually setup malware on porn vids (porno) & do you know what, you visited this adult website to have pleasure if you know what I mean … and you were doing nasty things … When you were watching videos, your web browser started working as a RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) that has a key logger which provided me access to your system as well as your webcam recordings. Just after that, the software obtained every one of your contacts from messenger, fb, and email.”