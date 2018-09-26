Road to Mt. Lukens will be repaired Oct. 1 to 12, forest service says

Crews are faced with a road through territory bearing the marks of the 2009 Station fire that rises from around 2,500 feet to 5,000 feet, with gradients up to 15% on the front slope of the San Gabriel Mountains that gets the full brunt of pounding winter rain. Two years ago another temporary fix did not survive the storms of even one severe winter. Since then, more forest fires have eroded large areas, seriously increasing the risk of mudslides.