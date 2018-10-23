Hiker makes shameful confession, Spartan imaged shattered

The shortage of donated organs is worldwide and so are communications about it. If I wake up in the wee small hours, as we ancients are apt to do, my trusty computer is within reach, showing if the morning papers in Europe have the latest on a baby who received a new heart or some other story where a life hangs in the balance. At 8:30 a.m., when I’ve finished breakfast, it’s already 3:30 in the afternoon there and the usual backlog of emails will have accumulated from there and the East Coast. Recently I gave some speeches and media interviews in Korea, which is a hideous 16 hours ahead of us.