Reader defends La Cañada City Council, new City Hall

Am I pleased with the all changes that have taken place since we have become a city? No, but then again, I have found no one likes change but a wet baby. My question to Lang is, "How do you think a city runs?" Empty buildings do not pay the bills. La Cañada must adapt as many other cities have. Has he taken a look at South Lake in Pasadena? Many of the same businesses in La Cañada are present on that once upscale avenue as well. Times are changing, like it or not. La Cañada is a city, but we are a city with a small town feel run by people who live here and love the city. In my opinion, the new City Hall would be a wonderful addition to our community.