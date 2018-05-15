Rebuttal to last week’s commentary defending City Hall move

I also applaud our City Council for keeping La Cañada solvent. Like Ms. Morton, I do not believe that the council members run for office for the money. Notoriety and status and, yes, almost certainly because they love La Cañada as much as Ms. Morton and I do. But I stand by my opinion that our council members share a common thread with all politicians — a belief that they must pass new ordinances or make significant "improvements" (capital and otherwise) or risk being regarded as irrelevant.