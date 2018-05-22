School bond expenditures, placement of senior living facility on readers’ minds this week

The city of La Cañada Flintridge owns the land where the Montessori school is currently located in the northeast corner of the Town Center. Not much land is required for one of these assisted living facilities: Oakmont Senior Living, which has proposed a 72-unit assisted living complex at the corner of Woodleigh Lane and Foothill Boulevard, built a three-story 75-unit complex in Pacific Beach in San Diego on a small half-acre parcel. The school site makes perfect sense, it's what our city envisioned, and it is a much senior-friendly location. Perhaps a smaller, more intimate facility would work in this location.