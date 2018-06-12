Don’t look to City Hall to make any changes to LCUSD’s building plans

There also will be no hearings on the environmental impact of adding 12 new classrooms to the elementary schools, which will allow 360 more students to attend, but at the expense of adding more traffic to school neighborhoods. This is because California law exempts school districts from having to conduct environmental impact studies when adding fewer than 10 classrooms to a school’s existing campus (the board plans five new classroom at Palm Crest, four at Paradise Canyon and three at La Cañada Elementary).