No excuses for La Cañada’s low voter turnout; time running out to comment on 710 project

Second, by not voting we are forced to accept people representing us who do not reflect our values or interests — and those who don’t vote have absolutely no justification for complaints. In the past national election, for instance, 42% of the registered voters didn’t bother to vote, and that resulted in the nation now being led by a narcissistic, xenophobic fascist who is unqualified to preside over a democratic institution — and he was elected also by only 26% of the registered voters. So think about it. Is this the kind of country you want to live in?