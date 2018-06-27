Moved to create their own street sign, neighbors wonder what else might be required

Residents of a hard to find cul-de-sac in La Cañada Flintridge decided to take matters into their own hands this week. Their street sign was stolen and repeated calls to City Hall were not able to get it replaced. The locals decided to get and install their own sign.
Speculation among the neighbors is that sign installers could not find their street, or that monies spent on the new City Hall used up the entire city budget for this year, or that with Google Maps, street signs are considered irrelevant.
Neighbors are now wondering if in the future they should buy their own street sweeper. They are also wondering if their property tax will go down as the city eliminates “unnecessary” services.
Robert O’Brien
La Cañada Flintridge