Civic officials’ motto should be ‘Our Landscapes, Our Future’

Most worrying is what this landscape might portend for the new La Cañada Flintridge City Hall. Will the 19th-century ornamental landscape model be continued, ignoring our 21st-century extinction and near-perpetual water crises? I encourage the City Council and school board to visit Sierra Madre City Hall and see its elegant, evergreen, tasteful, flowering native landscape. For nearly every ornamental nonnative plant, there’s a native that will perform the same design function while supporting co-evolutionary, specialized relationships with native insects and animals (birds and butterflies, among others) that make the nature of where we live. Native hollyleaf cherry substitutes for Podocarpus ‘icee blue’; penstemon for fortnight lily, no-mow bunch grass for conventional lawn.