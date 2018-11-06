Mailbag: What’s the future look like for the LCHS football program?

With only one win in the last 20 games, and that over New Designs Watts High School, a charter school whose football team lost their first three games this season by scores of 36-6, 56-6, and 37-6 and then forfeited its last two games, what part of continuing the La Cañada High School football program at the current level don’t I understand?
Because there appears to be no light at the end of this particular tunnel, perhaps choosing a different direction is in order. Is there any reason why CIF Southern Section Division 13 LCHS needs to compete against CIF Southern Section Division 9 teams like San Marino?
As someone who has followed LCHS athletics for the past 47 years, I would love to hear more about the future of the program.
Don Gross
La Cañada Flintridge