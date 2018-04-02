Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Reflections on a friend unable to reach out for help

This trip, I found no joy traveling the blue highways of the Southwest. Regardless of limitless country and open skies, the sergeant major's demise hung around my neck like the fabled albatross. He showed no visible symptoms, but I knew that because of his experiences it was unlikely that he'd proceed with the next chapter of life unscathed. Trauma is personal, and it doesn't disappear if it's not validated. When it is ignored, as in the case of the sergeant major, its silent screams continue internally, only to be heard by him.