Thoughts from Dr. Joe: The boys of Troop 507 help preserve the memory

In February 1945, the United States captured the island of Iwo Jima from the Imperial Japanese Army. Approximately 7,000 sailors and Marines lost their lives in some of the fiercest and bloodiest fighting in the Pacific War. After the battle, Col. Harry B. Liversedge, the commanding officer of the 28th Marine Regiment, ordered the surviving Marines to walk through the 5th Marine Division cemetery and "Say goodbye to your buddies." The Marines entered the cemetery, located beneath the gaze of Mount Suribachi, and saw a sign tacked to the gate. The note read, "Fellows, when you go home tell everyone we did our best so you can have many more tomorrows." The Marines left the cemetery in tears, returned to Hawaii, and trained for the invasion of Japan.