Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Respect bears roaming La Cañada, don’t fear them

In the sky they saw shapes, but these apparitions were hardly good enough because the human quest to find meaning forced them to place what they saw in context. Subsequently, they created unimaginable dramas. The seductress Cassiopeia, Andromeda's mother, bragging that she was the most beautiful woman in creation, even more beautiful than the gods. Poseidon, the brother of Zeus and the god of the seas, took great offense to this statement. Only he could create the most beautiful beings. Angrily, he created a great sea monster, Cetus, to ravage the seas and coasts. Cassiopeia, inevitably felt his range as he froze her in the sky, upside-down. All that, and more are the stories that explain the proclivities of humanity.