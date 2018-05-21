Thoughts from Dr. Joe: For those who sleep in Flanders Fields

On Nov. 9, 1918, two days before the Armistice that ended World War I, Moina Belle Michael came across John McCrae's poem, "In Flanders Fields." She was touched by the lines, "To you, from failing hands, we throw, the torch: be yours to hold it high, if ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields." Moina described this experience as deeply spiritual. She felt as though she was called by the voices of soldiers who had been silenced by death. Subsequently, she pledged to "keep the faith," and vowed always to wear the red poppy of Flanders Fields as a sign of remembrance. It would become an emblem for "keeping the faith" with all who died.