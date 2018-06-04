Thoughts from Dr. Joe: The story that shouldn’t have been a story

I first read “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee when I was in the eighth grade. It was punishment doled out by Sister Mary Delores, for one of the umpteen infractions I had committed that day. Harper Lee’s novel was foundational to developing my sense of justice. As a youth, my first hero was Atticus Finch, the protagonist of the story, the small-town lawyer who defended an innocent man against a town that was convinced they were right.