Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Coincidence ahead of an Italian journey

Tarpanelli is a visiting scientist from the Institute of Geo-Hydrological Protection of the National Research Council in Perugia, Italy. With a master’s degree in civil engineering and a Ph.D. in hydraulic engineering from the University of Perugia, she is an esteemed scientist. She has come to our town on the request of NASA/JPL to develop an algorithm to measure the flow and depth of rivers, and to implement and launch satellite technology to determine such variables.