Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Lessons for today from ancient Rome

What could one possibly say about Rome? That all roads lead to it. For millennia, Rome has embodied and repelled every cliché, description and act of comprehension or explanation applied to it. As a city, it has been built and destroyed and rebuilt. It has celebrated and signified and outlasted Caesars and barbarians and popes and fascists and prophets and artists and pilgrims and schemers and migrants and lovers and fools. That must be the reason why it is called the Eternal City. But finding its Zen is beyond my pay grade. One thing for sure, you won’t find it in the guide books.