Thoughts from Dr. Joe: An awe-inspiring day in Rome

My journey through Italy is no less than a search for the sublime. The plan is not to have a plan but instead to meander the streets of Rome and the small hilltop towns of Umbria and Tuscany. To lose oneself in an unfamiliar environment where everything at best is a guess, an adventure. It’s like being a kid again. Not having an agenda brings the most unusual experiences. Wherever the moment finds me is precisely where I’m supposed to be.