Thoughts from Dr. Joe: ‘Learning is a serious business,’ says new LCHS administrator

Today you might know Kang-pil as Dr. Kip Glazer, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at La Cañada High School. Last Sunday, for the better part of the morning, she and I discussed philosophy, education, literature, writing, patriotism and books. Her macro-perspectives are not limited to education nor the specialty of her doctorate, learning technology. Glazer has an encompassing, engaging and intuitive understanding of what philosopher Joseph Campbell called the “Literature of the Spirit,” defined as those eternal values that center our mind and give us wisdom. It was refreshing to speak with an individual with such pedagogy and realize that she would be the steward of our children.