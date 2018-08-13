Thoughts from Dr. Joe: A city recognition he’s proud to share

I accepted this honor in the spirit that to do so validates the Memorial Day Commemoration Team who champion this cause. Therefore, this proclamation is their proclamation. In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day every year, I tell my team: “We do this for the soldiers.” They are kids, and I am pleased to say that they get it. They understand that what they do on the field of Memorial Park matters in continuing the solemn memory of those who never made it home.