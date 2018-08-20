Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Seeking wisdom through the liberal arts

Well, they ain’t done. Now that the Greek city-state Athens is the center of civilization, they come up with this crazy idea of government called democracy, which they believe vests the power to the people and not to a chosen few. Can you imagine what that did to educational structures? No longer was it sufficient to educate a citizenry that would sustain civilization, it was now necessary to educate a populace that would be capable of running their own affairs and at the same time pursue excellence. Yikes!