Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Something to celebrate: a cup of Flat White with a side of craftsmanship

Craftsmanship, the art of working with your hands to make something tangible, is a distant value in 21st-century America, where short-term goals have become the new messiah. Instead, it has been replaced by expediency, which is not mutually inclusive. A serious malady that has evolved from this dilemma is an inability to recognize craftsmanship when we see it. How then, can we appreciate grace and beauty? And, if that’s true, without craftsmanship, could there be joy when creating things? Not stopping to care how things are done and making them right does not further society; consequently, we sigh about the world. Everything is connected.