Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Gateway to the West is also a window to baseball history

Berra and Garagiola grew up worshiping the Cardinals, but only Garagiola was signed by the team. He went on to play six seasons with the Cardinals and was a catcher on the 1946 team that beat the Boston Red Sox to win the World Series. Although Berra was overlooked by the Cardinals and the St. Louis Browns, he signed with the Yankees in 1943, won 10 World Series and three Most Valuable Player awards, played 19 seasons in all and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1972.