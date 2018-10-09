Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Lack of critical thinking is at root of current divisiveness

Today our children live in media ghettos where there is no credentialing for political expression. One merely expresses a thought yet, there is no accountability. The fact that anyone can publish anything that gains views and clicks is replacing critical thinking and analysis. Students encounter views they already agree with, which translate into partisan talking points. The new media is the new politics, and the most reliable way to succeed is to be the loudest, most outrageous and most polarizing. Technology has not brought us together; instead, we are segmented more than ever.